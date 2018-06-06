Ian Parkinson on Election Day: Mental health solutions 'more important than any campaign'

Sheriff Ian Parkinson discusses the race for SLO County sheriff and the issues with mental health support in the area. Parkinson held a commanding lead over challenger Greg Clayton after the election night returns.
Nick Wilson
On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

Local

On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

Heidi Harmon squeaked past incumbent Jan Marx to win the San Luis Obispo mayor’s seat by just 47 votes, according to the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. On election night, Nov. 8, 2016, Harmon trailed by 5 percentage points. She spoke about her go