District Attorney Dan Dow far ahead of challenger Mike Cummins in early returns

Dan Dow took an early lead against challenger Judge Mike Cummins in the race for San Luis Obispo County District Attorney in Tuesday night's Primary Election.

In the first round of results released by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk's Office at 8:15 p.m., Dow was leading Cummins 65 percent to 35 percent with 35,047 votes counted.

Dow, a Republican, has served as San Luis Obispo County's top prosecutor since 2014, when he defeated former Assistant DA Tim Covello, who is currently running for judge.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Cummins, a Democrat, is a former Stanislaus County prosecutor-turned judge who retired from the bench in 2006. He's since worked as a private criminal defense attorney in San Luis Obispo, and defended Rhonda Wisto, one of five members of a South County group convicted in the kidnapping and murder of Santa Maria teen Dystiny Myers.

Cummins has criticized Dow's handling of a series of high-profile deaths at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, specifically Dow's refusal to open a local investigation into the death of Andrew Holland, a mentally ill inmate who died at the County Jail in January 2017.

This story will be updated as more results come in.