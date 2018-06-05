Voters cast their ballots at the Ludwick Community Center in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon, June 5, 2018.
Elections

Live updates: Here are latest election results for state, SLO County races

Tribune staff

June 05, 2018 08:00 PM

California polls have closed, and election results are rolling in for the June primary. We have your live updates on races in SLO County, governor and other state issues.

We are live at several candidate parties throughout the county. Scroll down for updating results on each race.

SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson takes early lead against Greg Clayton »» Read more

District Attorney Dan Dow far ahead of challenger Mike Cummins in early returns »» Read more

Lynn Compton, Jimmy Paulding in a tight battle for District 4 supervisor »» Read more

Hernaldo Baltodano, Tim Covello are front-runners in two SLO judicial races »» Read more

Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed appear headed to a rematch in congressional race »» Read more

Incumbent Tom Bordonaro takes big early lead in SLO County assessor race »» Read more

STATEWIDE RACES

Source: California Secretary of State's Office

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Source: San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder

