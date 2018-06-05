Live updates: Here are latest election results for state, SLO County races

California polls have closed, and election results are rolling in for the June primary. We have your live updates on races in SLO County, governor and other state issues.
We are live at several candidate parties throughout the county. Scroll down for updating results on each race.
SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson takes early lead against Greg Clayton »» Read more
District Attorney Dan Dow far ahead of challenger Mike Cummins in early returns »» Read more
Lynn Compton, Jimmy Paulding in a tight battle for District 4 supervisor »» Read more
Hernaldo Baltodano, Tim Covello are front-runners in two SLO judicial races »» Read more
Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed appear headed to a rematch in congressional race »» Read more
Incumbent Tom Bordonaro takes big early lead in SLO County assessor race »» Read more
