Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO

The nearest cannabis retail shop to San Luis Obispo is 140 miles away. Monterey Bay Alternative Medicine is licensed to sell cannabis products to any adult over 21 with an ID in 2018. Monica Vaughan The Tribune
SLO County voters approve of marijuana tax, early results show

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

June 05, 2018 08:40 PM

This story has been updated.

Early voters favor passing a special tax on marijuana businesses in unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County.

78.3 percent of voters said "yes" to passing a county-proposed tax up to 10 percent, with only vote-by-mail ballots counted as of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The decision won't be final until all mail-in ballots are counted in the coming days. To pass, the measure requires 50 percent of the vote plus one.

Source: San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder


The measure called for a 4 percent sales tax on gross receipts from marijuana businesses to begin in July and run through 2020. The tax would then increase 2 percent every year to a maximum of 10 percent.

The tax is envisioned to only pay for the cost of administering the local cannabis industry — not to bring additional revenue for other needs, such as road improvements or homelessness. But as a general tax, revenue will go into the general fund and the Board of Supervisors can choose how it's spent.

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930; @MonicaLVaughan

