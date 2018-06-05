SLO County voters approve of marijuana tax, early results show

This story has been updated.

Early voters favor passing a special tax on marijuana businesses in unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County.

78.3 percent of voters said "yes" to passing a county-proposed tax up to 10 percent, with only vote-by-mail ballots counted as of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The decision won't be final until all mail-in ballots are counted in the coming days. To pass, the measure requires 50 percent of the vote plus one.

Source: San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder

The measure called for a 4 percent sales tax on gross receipts from marijuana businesses to begin in July and run through 2020. The tax would then increase 2 percent every year to a maximum of 10 percent.

The tax is envisioned to only pay for the cost of administering the local cannabis industry — not to bring additional revenue for other needs, such as road improvements or homelessness. But as a general tax, revenue will go into the general fund and the Board of Supervisors can choose how it's spent.