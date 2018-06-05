SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson takes big lead against Greg Clayton

This story was updated at 9:40 p.m.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson has faced heavy criticism in recent months for his oversight of the San Luis Obispo County Jail system, where 12 inmates have died since 2012 — including 36-year-old schizophrenic man Andrew Holland, who was strapped to a restraint chair for 46 hours before his death.
But early indications Tuesday show constituents haven't lost confidence in Parkinson, who took an early lead over challenger Greg Clayton.
In early returns, Parkinson leads 62.2 to 37.8 percent.
Those in attendance at Parkinson's election-night party at SLO Brew in downtown San Luis Obispo erupted in cheers as the sheriff greeted his numerous supporters, hugging many in extended embraces, showing visible signs of relief.
"It’s been hard," he said after the first results were released. "This has been a difficult year for me, my staff and my family. There is relief that I have people in the community who have supported me, and I know I have work to do for who don’t."
The race won't be decided until all mail-in ballots are counted, meaning no official winner will be announced until final tallies in coming days.
In perhaps the county's most high-profile political race in the June primary election, Clayton levied attacks on Parkinson's leadership, saying that he would bring "transparency and accountability to the office."
Clayton, a private investigator who worked as a San Luis Obispo Police Department officer for 13 years, accused Parkinson of a cover-up following Holland's death in jail custody in January 2017.
"We have issues with the mentally ill. I have been an ardent supporter for the mentally ill. It’s a challenge and a very important one," Parkinson said at his party. "Solving this problem for our county, to improve it to the best of my ability, is more important than anything.
"I still believe that today. Seeing the support and results thus far makes me believe people know me and trust me, and they know I’m going to do the right things."
Among his criticisms, Clayton cited jail records that showed that Holland had accepted a sedative and was calm about three hours after he was restrained, countering Parkinson's statements that Holland could not be let out of the chair because he was combative and refused medication.
Clayton also disputed the Sheriff's Office finding that Holland died naturally of an intrapulmonary embolism, associated with a blood clot.
Transparency and full accountability weren't "forthcoming from the sheriff regarding the death of Andrew Holland and the 11 other in-custody deaths since 2012," Clayton said on his campaign website.
The death resulted in a $5 million legal settlement with the Holland family.
But Parkinson, who has 34 years in law enforcement and was first elected sheriff in 2010, fired back at Clayton in a May 2 debate, saying Clayton was running a campaign of criticism and lacked experience to handle the wide range of responsibilities of a sheriff.
"He has no history of management or supervision to even support that he has knowledge of any of this stuff," Parkinson said of his opponent.
Parkinson criticized Clayton's law enforcement experience as limited to being "a line-level police officer" with no management experience. Clayton responded by asking, "How have all those years helped you when Andrew Holland died? ... What kind of management and judgment was there when that occurred?"
Parkinson says he's working to lead the charge on reforms at the jail, with already-implemented measures such as prohibiting the use of a restraint chair and hiring a chief medical officer for the jail to better address inmates' health situations.
The sheriff also has announced plans to create a new behavioral health unit at the jail to provide behavioral therapy services and housing for inmates suffering from mental illness.
Parkinson has cited other accomplishments such as implementing an active shooter program, opening a new evidence room in 2013 and building a new woman's jail. At the May 2 debate, he vowed to keep gangs that have penetrated neighboring counties out of San Luis Obispo County.
