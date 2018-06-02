Baby boomers run SLO County. This millennial wants a piece of the action

Why you should vote for Jimmy Paulding — in his own words Jimmy Paulding hopes to unseat incumbent Supervisor Lynn Compton for the 4th District seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors. Here, he makes his opening statement at a candidate forum held in Nipomo on Monday, May 7. David Middlecamp ×

SHARE COPY LINK Jimmy Paulding hopes to unseat incumbent Supervisor Lynn Compton for the 4th District seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors. Here, he makes his opening statement at a candidate forum held in Nipomo on Monday, May 7. David Middlecamp