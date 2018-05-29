Gavin Newsom makes stop in SLO to ask for voters' help in race for governor

Democratic candidate for governor Gavin Newsom spent part of Tuesday evening visiting with Central Coast residents during a meet-and-greet at Luna Red in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Newsom, pegged as the front-runner in next week's primary, kicked off his statewide "Courage for a Change" bus tour Monday in San Francisco. The seven-day tour that will visit more than 30 cities in California also made a stop in Monterey on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Newsom is known for his progressive views as an early supporter of gay marriage and the legalization of cannabis in California. He also has worked on initiatives to help homeless people, and he wants to advance single-payer state health care through Senate Bill 562.

Newsom spoke for about 15 minutes Tuesday evening, asking for help from Central Coast voters with the election seven days away.

"Please don't accept the paradigm of the guy or gal on the white horse that's gonna come save the day — we've been waiting for that all our lives," Newsom said. "... I think if there's anything that's important for the Democratic Party, we know this: When we turn out, when we get energized, we win."

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon introduced Newsom to a crowd of about 75 people gathered on Luna Red's outdoor patio, praising the candidate for the courage he's displayed throughout his political career.

"To me, (courage) is the most important trait anyone can have, but especially anyone in politics," Harmon said. "We can talk about universal health care, we can talk about immigration issues, we can talk about gender rights and all of these things. But if we do not have the courage to implement those things, it doesn't matter."

Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor, also visited San Luis Obispo on April 25. During that gathering, Newsom made pointed comments about the Trump administration and said the country is "desperate for leadership." He also spoke to San Luis Obispo County residents about his vision for the future and touched on a variety of local topics.

Gavin Newsom was at a meet-and-great at Luna Red in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. David Middlecmap dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Other Democratic contenders include former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and State Treasurer John Chiang. Republican challengers include state Assemblyman Travis Allen and businessman John H. Cox.

Californians have one week left to cast a ballot before the June 5 primary election. The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the November election, regardless of party.

Newsom said previously that he hopes to face a Republican in the fall.