California governor candidate Gavin Newsom visited San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, to pitch his vision, blast the Trump administration and answer voters' questions. Joe Johnston

Gavin Newsom will be in SLO for happy hour today. Here's where to catch him

By Monica Vaughan

May 29, 2018 01:01 PM

Democratic candidate for governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Luis Obispo for a second meet-and-greet on the campaign trail, this time for a quick happy hour at a downtown restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled from 4:40 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Luna Red at 1023 Chorro Street, according to a Facebook event hosted by SLO City Mayor Heidi Harmon.

Harmon introduced the current lieutenant governor the last time he was in town to a packed house at the San Luis Obispo City-County Library in April, where he took shots at the Trump administration and talked about local issues like affordable housing.

So far, 55 people have said they plan to attend.

The event is described as "no host bar," so guests are required to pay for their own drinks.

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan

