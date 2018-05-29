Here's what's at stake in SLO County's June election: A voter guide

The June election will be a critical one for San Luis Obispo County.
Not only is it the primary election for the governor's race and the 24th Congressional District, but many county races will be decided with the ballots cast by the end of the day June 5.
It's time to decide who you support.
To help out, here is a guide with links to Tribune coverage of the local candidates and issues that matter to you.
Superior Court judges
Voters will decide two judicial seats at the county Superior Court, a rare opportunity as all current sitting judges were appointed by the Governor's Office.
Read background on the race for judicial seat No. 2, in which recent judicial appointee Hernaldo Boltodano is defending his seat against local prosecutor Andy Cadena.
Read profiles of the candidates for judicial seat No. 4, left vacant by retiring Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera.
- Tim Covello: Former Rex Krebs prosecutor to run for SLO judge — and now voters have to make a choice.
- Ilan Funke-Bilu: Prolific SLO defense attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu to run for Superior Court judge.
The candidates discussed more about their experience and backgrounds at a candidate forum: SLO Superior Court judge candidates trade barbs, question 'judicial demeanor' in forum.
Assessor
The county assessor's role is to assess value of property in the county for property taxes. The position is contested for the for first time in nearly 16 years.
- Tom Bordonaro Jr.: SLO County Assessor Tom Bordonaro seeks 5th term. Here's where he stands on the issues.
- David Boyer: David Boyer wants to be SLO County's new assessor. Here's where he stands on the issues.
Learn more about their experience and positions in our coverage of the candidate forum: 'I hope voters will not overlook this race': SLO County assessor candidates face off in forum.
Bordonaro's perceived attendance or management style has been raised as an issue, which can read about here: Former staff say SLO County assessor rarely at work. 'It was like there was no leader.'
District attorney
The district attorney is the top public prosecutor for the county. Current District Attorney Dan Dow is being challenged by Judge Mike Cummins.
- Judge Mike Cummins: Former judge will challenge Dan Dow for DA, promises to investigate jail.
The two debated experience and how the office should handle deaths at the County Jail during a candidate forum.
During the campaign, the District Attorney Office's trial success rate under Dow has been criticized, and there were allegations that Cummins made campaign finance errors.
Sheriff-coroner
The contested position is between current Sheriff Ian Parkinson and challenger Gregory Clayton.
In a forum and a debate, the candidates discussed their experience and backgrounds, as well as their positions on how to reduce the number of deaths in County Jail and improve mental health services for inmates, the most talked-about issue in the campaign.
Read the coverage here:
Sheriff candidates sound off on SLO County Jail death, mental health reform at debate.
Sheriff candidates debate on live TV over jail death, experience and sanctuary law.
District 4 supervisor
Read our profiles of the two candidates running to represent South County on the county Board of Supervisors. This race will be decided in June.
- Lynn Compton: SLO County Supervisor Lynn Compton seeks 2nd term. Here's where she stands on the issues.
- Jimmy Paulding: Jimmy Paulding is running for SLO county supervisor. Here's where he stands on the issues.
At two forums, they showed differing views on how to fix roads, build affordable housing and address air quality on the Nipomo Mesa from the Oceano Dunes, and how to improve Oceano's economy and deal with homelessness.
Find out why this election is important countywide and where the candidate' financial support has come from in this analysis: It's a fight over who controls SLO County, and outside money is pouring in.
District 2 supervisor
Read our profiles of the three candidates running to represent the county's North Coast on the Board of Supervisor. This race will be decided in June if one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote. If not, the election will be decided in November.
- Bruce Gibson: SLO County supervisor Bruce Gibson seeks 4th term. Here's where he stands on the issues.
- Jeff Eckles: SLO supervisor challenger Jeff Eckles touts non-partisanship. Where he stands on the issues.
- Patrick Sparks: He's the lone conservative in SLO supervisors District 2 race. How he stands on the issues.
Learn more about their experience and positions in our coverage of a candidate forum: SLO County supervisor candidates talk racism, housing and jail deaths at forum.
