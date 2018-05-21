Haven't registered to vote yet? It only takes 2 minutes — and today's the deadline

Do you care about who runs the state of California? How about San Luis Obispo County? Then you should register to vote.

Today is the last day to register for the June 5 election — a big one for those in SLO County. Don't know enough about the candidates or issues? Don't worry, you still have time to research. But first, register to vote.

If you moved or changed your name, you'll need to register to vote again. Registering to vote is easy: You can do it right now and it will take less than two minutes.

Click here to register to vote online. Then click on "Register to Vote Now," answer a few quick questions and you're done.

Are you a U.S. citizen and resident of California? Great.

Will you be 18 years old on or before Election Day? Please proceed.

Are you not in jail or on parole for a felony conviction? OK, you are eligible.

Don't want to pick a party preference? No problem!

The June election is a big one for San Luis Obispo County. Not only is this election the primary for the governor's race, it will also decide multiple county leaders and possibly set a tax for cannabis businesses in parts of the county. The sheriff, district attorney, county assessor, Superior Court seats and two out of five seats on the county Board of Supervisors will likely be decided in June.

If you don't register today or if you move in the next week or two, you can still vote in June with a provisional ballot.

The last day to request a ballot to be sent to your house is May 29.

Otherwise, if you don't update your voter registration by 11:59 p.m. Monday and you still want to vote, you can.

Go to the Clerk-Recorder's Office in the county government building at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo or 6565 Capistrano Avenue in Atascadero to fill out a new registration form and vote with a conditional ballot. You can do that as late as 8 p.m. on election night.

If you are a big fan of democracy and elections, you can help the county facilitate the political process by serving as a precinct worker.

Go to SLOVote.com to learn more.