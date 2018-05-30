SLO Supervisor Bruce Gibson accused of conflict of interest — 'Consider the source,' he says

A longtime critic of Bruce Gibson says the San Luis Obispo County supervisor violated conflict of interest laws by voting against Airbnb rentals near his home in Cayucos and family ranch in Cambria.

Julie Tacker, who says she's filed 10 complaints with the Fair Political Practices Commission over the past six years, said Gibson "has taken a strong and biased position in opposition to permitting new short-term vacation rentals in his district," an issue that will come to the board again in the next few months.

Gibson's property value could be enhanced or harmed by a nearby vacation rental, and he should have recused himself during 2016 and 2017 votes, she said. He also should recuse himself from votes on other proposed permits in Cayucos coming to the board in July, she said.

Gibson denied the claims in a letter to the FPPC and said he has no conflict of interest.

Julie Tacker

The Cayucos home he voted against and those seeking permits are in his neighborhood, with the closest about five blocks down the street, some 1,200 feet away.

"All sites are out of sight and earshot of my property," and "no evidence, in the complaint or elsewhere, suggests that my property is at all affected by granting or denying a (vacation rental) permit," Gibson said.

The FPPC said it would investigate his previous vote on the Cayucos home, but dismissed the allegations related to Cambria. That the FPPC is investigating doesn't mean it found validity to the claim or evidence wrongdoing, according to a May 10 letter in response to the complaint.

Gibson is up for re-election and faces two challengers, one of whom Tacker supports: Jeff Eckles. Any candidate who gets more than 50 percent of the vote Tuesday will win the seat on the Board of Supervisors. If the vote is split, the race continues to November.

The commission likely won't make a determination on the complaint for months.

Gibson said in an interview with The Tribune on Wednesday that he fundamentally disagrees with the complaint, and said "consider the source."

Tacker has been a vocal critic of Gibson dating back to the Los Osos sewer controversy.

"First of all, you look at who it comes from: a longtime sewer critic who is trying to bring something around the elections. I think the complaint is without merit, and sadly unsurprising from who it comes from," Gibson said.

"This seems like a desperate move to prevent me in participating in decisions before July," he said.

In July, the board will be asked to review denials of permits for short-term vacation rentals permits for three more Cayucos homes, two of which are represented by Tacker's long-term romantic partner Jeff Edward and his business, where she is an office manager. Edwards also represented the Cayucos property owners in the permitting issue that Gibson voted against in 2016.

That's not why she's reporting the allegations, she said.

"My awareness is because of Jeff, but not my interest," Tacker said. "When I see something that looks out of compliance, I don't have an issue reporting to the proper authorities."