'In 2018 we take back California,' GOP governor candidate Travis Allen says at forum

Heidi Harmon squeaked past incumbent Jan Marx to win the San Luis Obispo mayor’s seat by just 47 votes, according to the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. On election night, Nov. 8, 2016, Harmon trailed by 5 percentage points. She spoke about her go
More than 200 protesters carried placards and chanted in the streets of San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, to voice their unhappiness with the election of Donald Trump. Alisa Piette was among those who said that many fear their views will
About 400 to 500 Cal Poly students protested on the San Luis Obispo campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, over the election of Donald Trump as president. The rally was organized by the student activist group SLO Solidarity.
Gary Johnson is the Libertarian Party nominee for president of the United States. He's a businessman who was also the governor of New Mexico. Here's what else you should know about Gary Johnson, his résumé and how he stands on the issues.
Bernie Sanders, at the California delegation breakfast at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, says Democrats have to "defeat Donald Trump and elect Hillary Clinton," but not everyone in the crowd agrees.