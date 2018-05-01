Republican governor candidate John Cox says California 'is in real trouble'

Republican candidate for California governor John Cox delivers his opening statement at a candidate forum at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion. Assemblyman Travis Allen was also at the May 1, 2018, event.
David Middlecamp
On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

Local

On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

Heidi Harmon squeaked past incumbent Jan Marx to win the San Luis Obispo mayor’s seat by just 47 votes, according to the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. On election night, Nov. 8, 2016, Harmon trailed by 5 percentage points. She spoke about her go

What you need to know about Gary Johnson

Elections

What you need to know about Gary Johnson

Gary Johnson is the Libertarian Party nominee for president of the United States. He's a businessman who was also the governor of New Mexico. Here's what else you should know about Gary Johnson, his résumé and how he stands on the issues.