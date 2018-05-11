Jimmy Paulding is running for SLO county supervisor. Here's where he stands on the issues

SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County's District 4 supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding speaks about the race during the "Pies in the Park with Paulding" on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Arroyo Grande's Strother Park. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

San Luis Obispo County's District 4 supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding speaks about the race during the "Pies in the Park with Paulding" on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Arroyo Grande's Strother Park. Laura Dickinson The Tribune