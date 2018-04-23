Gavin Newsom to visit SLO for a campaign meet-and-greet this week

Democratic candidate for governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday for a meet-and-greet at the San Luis Obispo City-County Library.

The event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. to allow Central Coast residents the opportunity to meet with Newsom to share their priorities and concerns.

The event is being sponsored by the SLO County Democratic Party, SLO Progressives, California Nurses Association, and Cal Poly Democrats.

Newsom, currently California's lieutenant government and the former mayor of San Francisco, is running against 10 Democratic and five Republican candidates in the June 5 primary.

Other Democratic contenders include former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and State Treasurer John Chiang. Republican challengers include state Assemblyman Travis Allen and businessman John H. Cox.

The top two finishers in the race, regardless of party, will face off in the November election.

Newsom is known for his progressive views as an early supporter of gay marriage and the legalization of cannabis in California. He has also worked on initiatives to help homeless people and supports passing a controversial single-payer healthcare bill (Senate Bill 562).

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and attendees are asked to RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScDsL9kMcx-sAaPjNrC_mnDoqbDVEMPFOxDdHWiLIxz5pyEZA/viewform