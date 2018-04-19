Bruce Gibson, 2 challengers to face off at forum for SLO County supervisor candidates

Candidates seeking to represent San Luis Obispo County's North Coast on the Board of Supervisors will participate in a forum Friday in Morro Bay.
Bruce Gibson, who is running to represent District 2 for a fourth term, is being challenged by former director of the Home Builders Association Jeff Eckles and Patrick E.B. Sparks, a real estate broker and attorney. All three will participate in the forum.
The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building at 209 Surf St. For those who can't attend in person, it will be streamed and broadcast live on Channel 20 in Morro Bay.
The forum will be co-hosted by the Latino Outreach Council, League of Women Voters, Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce, Los Osos/Baywood Park Chamber, and the Cambria Chamber of Commerce.
Comments