He’s challenging Sen. Dianne Feinstein. This week, Pat Harris will visit SLO County

A Los Angeles-area criminal defense and civil rights attorney challenging longtime U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the June primary election is making a campaign stop in Grover Beach on Wednesday.

As part of his Voice for a New America “eco bus tour,” Democrat Eugene “Pat” Harris will speak at the South San Luis Obispo County Democratic Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Grover Beach Community Center, 1230 Trouville Ave.

Harris is one of roughly two dozen candidates who are listed by the Federal Elections Commission as challenging the state’s senior senator, who is seeking her fifth full term, in the June 5 primary election. The top two vote earners among the list of candidates that also includes Democratic State Senate leader Kevin de León will advance to the general election in November.

According to press materials, Harris is running on a progressive Democratic platform of single-payer healthcare, tuition-free higher education, a ban on the oil extraction practice known as fracking, and lower defense spending.