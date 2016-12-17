A campaign rival bites on Trump’s ‘Evan McMuffin’ remark, and the comeback is delish

0:40 County public works crews pump flooded Avila Beach flood water all night Pause

1:31 Pier to pier: A day trip up the Central Coast

1:02 Watch this sea lion pup chomp on fish after being rescued

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:49 Cate Boller talks about Arroyo Grande girls soccer team's early-season success

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:33 Mission Prep's Jennifer Laird: 2016 Tribune County Girls Volleyball Player of the Year