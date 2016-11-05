Why SLO County voters should avoid ballot selfies and candidate gear on Election Day

San Luis Obispo County voters might want to think twice before snapping selfies while casting their ballots.
California law currently prohibits residents from taking photos of marked ballots, which will remain a no-go until 2017. Gov. Jerry Brown in September signed a bill into law that will allow voters to show off their ballots, but it won’t take effect until after the Nov. 8 election.
SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong said election officials won’t call the police on voters who flout the law, but they may be told to avoid taking photos at polling places.
“We’ll still ask for voters to refrain from doing that,” Gong said.
Ballot selfies could be considered electioneering, or attempting to sway voters toward or away from certain candidates, he said.
“Taking a photo of yourself in the polling place might influence someone else who’s in the polling place,” Gong said.
That’s also why voters aren’t allowed to wear hats, T-shirts, buttons or any clothing items displaying an affiliation with a candidate to the polls. Gong said election officials will ask people sporting such items to remove or cover them.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
