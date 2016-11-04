Can’t vote on Tuesday? SLO County elections office will be open this weekend

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office will be open this weekend to give registered voters who might have trouble getting to the polls on Tuesday an opportunity to vote.
The San Luis Obispo office will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County Government Center, 1055 Monterey St., in room D120, according to a news release.
Voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot or return their ballot. The Automark ballot-marking device will also be available for voters who are visually impaired or have difficulty marking the ballot.
Anyone with questions can call the county elections division at 805-781-5228.
