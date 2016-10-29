SLO County breaks voter registration, vote-by-mail records

San Luis Obispo County voters are having a record-breaking election season, the Clerk-Recorder’s office said.
The county set a new record for most registered voters — 168,257 residents signed up to cast ballots, surpassing the old record set in 2004 of 162,459 voters, Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong said. Monday was the final day California residents could register to vote in the Nov. 8 election.
More vote-by-mail ballots were also requested this election than ever before, Gong said. The county sent out 119,727 vote-by-mail ballots and almost 35,000 had been returned as of Thursday, he said.
Another 30,000 to 45,000 ballots are expected to be returned before Election Day, Gong said. Voters can return vote-by-mail ballots to the Clerk-Recorders office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within three days.
Voters who want a ballot to vote by mail must request one by Tuesday, in order to provide time for it to be mailed out and returned. To request a ballot, call 805-781-5228 or send an email to elections@co.slo.ca.us. Mail-in ballots will be available after Tuesday but only to voters who go to the county Clerk-Recorder’s office at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments