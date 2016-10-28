Biden rules out spot in possible Clinton administration

Vice President Joe Biden quickly dismissed one of the juiciest bits of news about a potential Hillary Clinton administration.
Politco had reported that Clinton’s transition team had Biden atop their list for secretary of state, provided Clinton defeats Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 election.
Biden, 73, served as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on two occasions during his long tenure in the Senate. He also considered a run for the Democratic nomination in 2016, but opted against it after the death of his son, Beau.
Politco reported that the transition team was “spending a lot of time figuring out the best way to persuade him to do it if she wins.”
On Friday, however, Biden seemed to close the door on serving in another administration. Biden has been the vice president for both terms under President Barack Obama.
“I’ll do anything I can if Hillary’s elected to help her, but I don’t want to remain in the administration,” Biden told NBC affiliate KBJR in Duluth, Minnesota, where he was campaigning for Democrats.
Biden said he does not plan to stay involved in some capacity and has a lot of other things to do.
Biden leads the National Cancer Moonshot to accelerate cancer research. Biden’s son died of brain cancer.
The vice president has been an elected official since 1973, his first term as a senator from Delaware.
