New Clinton emails were discovered during Weiner sexting investigation, reports say

0:45 Steve Martin on the biggest issues facing the 1st District Pause

1:01 John Peschong on the biggest issue facing the 1st District

1:21 Make-A-Wish, Sheriff's Office honor Oceano boy and his family

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

1:00 Nipomo secondary lifts Titans to league win over Mission Prep

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made