Fareed campaign slams Carbajal’s Obama endorsement

The campaign manager of Republican Congressional candidate Justin Fareed slammed her client’s Democratic opponent, Salud Carbajal, on Monday after Carbajal received an endorsement from President Barack Obama.
The candidates are vying for the 24th District congressional seat being vacated by Democrat Lois Capps, in a race that has become one of the most expensive in the country as Democrats try to maintain control of a district that came within 3 percentage points of going to a Republican in 2014.
“I’m proud to endorse Salud Carbajal for the United States House of Representatives,” Obama said in a statement provided by Carbajal’s campaign. “Salud is a fighter for Central Coast working families and will fight for a level playing field so that everyone has a shot at the American dream.”
Obama cited Carbajal priorities such as raising the minimum wage, ending the influence of secret money in politics, addressing climate change, and enacting sensible gun control legislation as reasons for the endorsement.
Carbajal was one of six California Democrats locked in toss-up races with Republican opponents to receive Obama endorsements.
“I’m incredibly honored to have Barack Obama’s support in this election,” Carbajal said in a statement released Monday. “I will work diligently in Congress to continue building upon the progress our country has made under Obama’s leadership.”
Fareed’s campaign, in keeping true to the “outsider” theme it’s projected throughout the race, also released a statement dismissing the endorsement as further proof Carbajal is a “political insider.”
“Clearly, the insider machine is out in full force. Nancy Pelosi and the national Democrats stated that it’s their priority to keep control of this seat and they’ll stop at nothing,” Fareed’s campaign manager, Christiana Purves, wrote Monday. “President Obama’s endorsement further proves that Carbajal is bought and paid for by insiders in Washington.”
