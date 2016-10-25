Elections 2016

October 25, 2016

As election looms, some bad news for Clinton, Democrats

By Anita Kumar

It would never be considered good news for Democrats, but especially not two weeks before voters head to the polls.

Premiums for a group of health plans sold through HealthCare.gov — dubbed Obamacare — are rising an average of 25 percent, according to new government figures.

Hillary Clinton likes to say she is not running for President Barack Obama’s third term but she has tied herself close to him and his record, which includes passing the Affordable Care Act. “Before it was called ‘Obamacare,’ it was called ‘Hillarycare,’ Clinton has said over and over at campaign rallies.

As first lady, Clinton led an effort that was ultimately unsuccessful to implement a new health care law in the early 1990s. Later, she supported Obama’s healthcare proposal but now says she wants fix the glitches as Republicans push for a complete reapeal.

In a year where voters have made it known that they are sick and tired of Washington, Republicans were quick to link Clinton to the premium increase.

“What we are witnessing is progressive government in action and a glimpse of what Hillary Clinton is promising to deliver more of if she’s elected,” Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said. “Americans going to the polls in just a few weeks should hold Democrats in Congress who passed this destructive law accountable, stop Hillary Clinton from doing more damage to our healthcare system, and elect Republicans at all levels who are committed to affordable, patient-first healthcare solutions.”

