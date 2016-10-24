Another step closer to Trump TV? Campaign starts nightly live show on Facebook

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump isn’t waiting until after the Nov. 8 election to get into the broadcast business.
Trump announced Monday evening that his campaign would host a nightly show live from Trump Tower at 6:30 p.m. live on his Facebook page. Trump advisers Boris Epshteyn and Cliff Sims hosted Monday’s show with Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway appearing as the first guest.
“Join our LIVE at 6:30 p.m.E! Our nightly campaign coverage from Trump Tower!” is the message on Trump’s page. “This is a HISTORIC movement. Togerher we will once again make a government by, for, and of the people.”
Tomi Lahren, the host of “Tomi” on TheBlazeTV, was the second guest on Monday nihgt. More than 56,000 Facebook users were tuned in early in the show.
Epshteyn and Sims hosted shows before and after the third presidential debate on Trump’s Facebook page. The debate also aired live on Trump’s Facebook page.
There have been many reports that Trump could launch his own television network if he loses the presidential election.
Part of Trump’s campaign strategy in the general election has been to rail against the “rigged” media, often claiming that the media is trying to help Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton win.
Comments