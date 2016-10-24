Clinton leads Trump as polls find Democratic loyalists coming home

It’s an election year tradition: Despite all their complaining, people start siding with the political parties they’ve long supported.
That’s begun to happen, and it gives Clinton an edge, according to a new CNN/ORC International poll released Monday.
Clinton is growing her support with younger voters and nonwhite voters. Trump is up with whites without college degrees.
Clinton, though, has a bigger pool of Democratic loyalists, and is up over Trump 49 to 44 percent among likely voters. Nine of 10 Democrats backed Clinton, while roughly the same percentage of Republicans supported Trump.
She jumped to 53 percent with voters under 45 and now leads in every age group except people 50 to 64 years old. Trump is ahead with that bloc by 4 points.
Clinton is also consolidating her support with nonwhites. She now has 72 percent support, up 3 points from a poll just after the Sept. 26 debate.
Trump continues to lead with white voters, increasing his support to 54 percent, up 5 from the previous poll. The boost comes mostly from white non-college graduates, who prefer Trump by 62 to 32 percent. Clinton leads among white college graduates by 11 points.
And Clinton continues to benefit from strong support among women. She’s ahead by 12, while Trump wins among men by 3.
