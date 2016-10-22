Want to vote on Nov. 8? You have to register by Monday

If you want to vote in the Nov. 8 election, Monday is the deadline to register if you aren’t already a registered voter.
To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old on or before Election Day, and not be in prison or on parole for a felony. Voters who have moved or changed their name also must re-register.
Registering to vote is easy. You can do it online at www.slovote.com. Or you can pick up a paper registration form at any post office, city hall, library, bank, the DMV, utility companies, notary offices or at the County Clerk-Recorder’s offices in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.
Paper registrations must be postmarked by Monday, or they can be dropped off at the clerk-recorder’s offices at 1055 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo or at 6565 Capistrano Ave. in Atascadero (the second floor of the Atascadero Library). An after-hours Elections Drop Off slot can be found outside the door of the Government Center at 1055 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.
For information, call 805-781-5228.
