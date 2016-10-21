The presidential debates are over. And Weird Al has the last word.

If you’ve been waiting for parody legend and Cal Poly hall-of-famer Weird Al Yankovic to weigh in on the 2016 presidential election, well, you’re in luck.
Wednesday’s third and final debate between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had its memorable moments. In particular, Trump’s use of the phrases “bad hombres” and “nasty woman” sent social media users into a mini-frenzy.
Enter Weird Al — and a new song called “Bad Hombres, Nasty Women.”
With the help of auto-tune luminaries The Gregory Brothers, Weird Al assumes the faux role of debate moderator as he sings his questions to Clinton and Trump. Their replies are auto-tuned and mish-mashed for comedic effect, and the whole scene eventually dissolves into cosmic chaos.
Watch the video above and see for yourself.
