Voters’ strong message: We’ll accept the election results

Not accepting the results of the presidential election is a loser, say a huge majority of voters.
Even lots of Donald Trump supporters agree.
A new Politico/Morning Consult poll released Friday found 68 percent of all voters said the losing candidate should accept the election’s results. Fourteen percent wanted a challenge.
Trump has stirred controversy in recent days by refusing to say he’ll accept the results if he loses. Even his own supporters, though, dont always agree. The poll found about one-fourth welcomed a challenge, while nearly half said he should go along with the outcome.
Then again, people are still wary about the voting system.
Forty-seven percent thought fraud could occur because of polling place intimidation, while 37 percent thought votes would be cast under the names of someone deceased.
Other concerns: 39 percent, non-citizens voting; 36 percent, misreporting of votes by state or local officials; 35 percent, computer hackers tampering with voting machines; 33 percent, people impersonating others at the polling place.
David Lightman: 202-383-6101, @lightmandavid
Comments