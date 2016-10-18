Cuesta College to hold presidential debate screening and voter registration drives

As part of an effort to encourage public civic engagement, Cuesta College will host a presidential debate viewing and voter registration events in coming days.
Screenings of the final debate between presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be held Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the San Luis Obispo campus in Room 5401 and on the North County campus in Paso Robles in Dallon’s Hall in Room N3102. The screenings are free for the public to attend and dinner will be provided.
Voter registration events will take place on Thursday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations on the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses, where students will coordinate registrations through the use of tablets.
The events are provided courtesy of the Cuesta College Office of Student Life & Leadership and funded via the California Community Colleges Civic Impact Project.
For questions, call Anthony Gutierrez at 805-546-3289.
