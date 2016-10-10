SLO County voter registration could reach record highs this election

With national political tensions running high in anticipation of the November presidential election, local voter registration has also skyrocketed.
San Luis Obispo County is easily on track to surpass the previous voter registration record, with more than 161,560 voters registered as of Friday, according to San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Tommy Gong.
161,560 Number of registered voters in San Luis Obispo County as of Oct. 7
The previous presidential election record was set in 2004, when former President George W. Bush defeated Democratic candidate John Kerry. There were about 162,459 registered voters that year.
Gong said he expects the number of registrations to continue to grow over the next two weeks, until it “easily breaks” the 2004 record. The county previously broke the record for registrations during a presidential primary earlier this year.
Gong attributes the uptick in voter registrations to several factors: a polarized presidential election, increased media coverage, social media, open congressional and state Assembly races, more voter registration drives and online voter registration capability making it more convenient, as well as population upticks in the county.
That upward trend in the number of voter registrations is mirrored across the state.
In September, California hit a new record of more than 18.2 million registered voters — more than the population of 46 states, Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.
The deadline to register to vote in California is Oct. 24. Those interested in registering can do so online at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/.
Comments