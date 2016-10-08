Los Osos CSD race: 3 questions for the candidates

Five candidates are running for two four-year seats on the Los Osos Community Services District board of directors.
The candidates are retired business owner Steve Best, retired business consultant Vicki Milledge, attorney and incumbent director Marshall Ochylski, resident Tim Staggers and former CSD director Julie Tacker.
The candidates recently responded to three questions posed by The Tribune:
Q: What is the most pressing issue facing the district, and what will you do during the first six months of your term to address it?
Best: The CSD is treading water, and there is no confidence in the community that things will get better. Inaction by the LOCSD to serve and protect the community is no longer going to be the status quo. I have a plan for a Community Watch Program that centralizes the Neighbor Watch, synchronizes with law enforcement so the Sheriff’s Department is not overburdened, and keeps our families and homes safer.
Milledge: The district’s most pressing issue is restoring the aquifer’s health. I strongly support implementation of the Basin Plan.
Ochylski: Our community must have a sustainable water supply to meet the needs of our residents. As the chairman of the Los Osos Basin Management Committee, I will continue to work with the other water purveyors and the county to implement our Basin Management Plan to ensure the health of our groundwater basin and allow us to meet our future needs.
Staggers: Ascertain, locate and focus on governmental monies that are targeted at communities to better use the resources in their regions.
Tacker: I will make the district’s financial health its top priority. Without revenue and adequate reserves, important water infrastructure projects will continue to be deferred. The district’s last two audits and a payroll analysis I performed revealed the district had been “overpaying” some staff members. To date, these funds have not been recovered. This needs forensic attention and ratepayer funds returned.
Q: The district has had chronic management problems in recent years. Specifically, how do you plan on correcting that and ensuring the district doesn’t have similar problems in the future?
Best: We should have better communication with the community at the main office and the CSD meetings, and constituents should feel and know they are being heard with response, follow-up and request for action. We have state of the union addresses and state of the state reports — why shouldn’t we have a state of the CSD report so we know how we are doing across the board with the jobs, goals and responsibilities?
Milledge: I will apply my human resources skills and experience to ensure effective work processes and facilitate effective meetings.
Ochylski: With the resolution of the CSD’s bankruptcy, the district can now focus on addressing our most pressing needs, which are ensuring the district’s continued financial viability and the availability of a sustainable water supply. I am committed to working diligently with our current staff to hire a general manager with the necessary management skills to continue moving the district forward.
Staggers: Communication between the board and the office personnel is crucial. Both need to learn to use language and visuals that is understood without any need of interpretation. Confidence builds trust. Trust creates teamwork.
Tacker: Hiring of a general manager must include a comprehensive background and reference check. His/her contract should include a 90-day probationary period, 6-month and subsequent annual performance reviews. The board must implement a policy regarding correspondence. This past year the board was unaware the district had deficiencies in reporting to numerous agencies, which resulted in suspension of their bond rating.
Q: What affordable steps need to be taken for Los Osos to have a sustainable water supply?
Best: At the recent CSD board meeting, it was painfully obvious the uncomfortable position the board and staff are in currently. There is no money. We need alternative funding sources, grants, green funding sources, marketing of reclaimed water for septic tank cleaning and repurposing, and regular irrigation service. To think outside of the box is a good thing, and we need to be doing more of that.
Milledge: Continue voluntary water-use reduction goals and encourage all Los Osos residents to minimize water use indoors and out.
Ochylski: The CSD can and will ensure our community has a sustainable water supply by implementing an approach that incorporates cutting-edge technology, is cost-effective, creates a competitive bidding environment and takes maximum advantage of available grants and low-cost financing. All these measures will be undertaken in a cooperative partnership with the other water purveyors in our community and the county.
Staggers: As above, there are huge amounts of governmental monies that are being targeted at communities to upgrade their water, electric and gas systems. We can’t let our share just sit idle in an account.
Tacker: Implementation of the Basin Plan’s Program C would be the least costly capital improvements to better safeguard against seawater intrusion. Installing intertie connections between the three purveyors’ conveyance systems will allow for water sharing. The addition of new supply wells away from the seawater intrusion wedge would also provide for better management of the basin.
Steve Best
Age: 65
Education: Attended Ohio State University, Mesa College, Cuesta College
Family: Wife, Christine; son and daughter-in-law; three grandsons
Current occupation: Retired green energy consultant
Previous employment: Earthbound Energy Resources and Best Water & Air
Previous public office: CEC Collaborative, 1996-98
Vicki Milledge
Age: 71
Education: UC Berkeley, Ph.D. in organizational behavior and industrial relations
Family: Husband, Jon
Current Occupation: Retired
Previous employment: Owner and principal consultant, Project:Synchro Business Consulting; professor, University of Massachusetts, Boston School of Business; Apple, senior human resources manager, staffing; Coopers & Lybrand Public Accountants, human resources manager
Previous public office: Current member of Los Osos Community Advisory Council (7 years)
Marshall Ochylski
Age: 68
Education: bachelor’s and master’s degree, University of Michigan; Juris Doctor, Santa Barbara College of Law
Family: Wife, Patricia; two daughters
Current occupation: Attorney
Previous employment: Professor at Cal Poly
Previous public office: Currently Los Osos Community Service District director, since 2008
Tim Staggers
Age: 59
Education: Don Bosco Technical Institute
Family: Yes
Current occupation: Ralphs associate; People Helping People volunteer; South Bay Community Center board member
Previous employment: Fluid measurement systems (both water and oil), aerospace manufacturing
Previous public office: None
Julie Tacker
Age: 51
Education: Morro Bay High School graduate; attended Cuesta College; California State Activity Director certification
Family: Four children
Current occupation: Community volunteer
Previous employment: Activity director
Previous public office: Director, Los Osos Community Services District 2004-08; Los Osos CSD Emergency Services Advisory Committee; Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee
