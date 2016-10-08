Atascadero City Council race: 4 questions for the candidates

Four candidates are running for two four-year seats on the Atascadero City Council.
They are city Planning Commissioner Charles Bourbeau; nursing assistant Daniel J. Eister; incumbent Councilwoman Roberta Fonzi, who is seeking a third term; and writer Bret Heinemann, a council candidate in 2008.
The candidates recently responded to four questions posed by The Tribune:
Q: What is the most important issue facing Atascadero, and what would you do to address it in your first six months as mayor?
Bourbeau: Promote commercial development and job-producing businesses. This will not be resolved in six months. Atascadero has a jobs-housing imbalance. We have the same population as Paso Robles but 7,000 fewer jobs. Thousands of our residents hit the freeway every day to work elsewhere, and as a result, spend their money elsewhere. We need more shopping (i.e. Wal-Mart and the Annex) and more businesses that will bring jobs to keep residents here. The council needs to focus on making Atascadero attractive for new and expanding businesses.
Eister: As a council member I want to expand and create opportunities for our local citizens such as affordable housing, education, high-paying technology jobs, family-safe zones and entertainment options that stimulate our local economy. Keeping taxes low is a key component of my campaign; people on a fixed income can’t afford higher taxes. We need opportunities for our young folks and seniors to stay active. That’s why I support more walking paths and bike trails for ease of travel throughout the city.
Fonzi: Water is a huge issue for Atascadero. As the city’s current water representative, I have worked to keep the Atascadero sub-basin separate from the greater Paso Robles groundwater basin to ensure local control. A sustainable source of water is essential to Atascadero’s future.
Heinemann: The economy is an ongoing item for council members and the mayor.
Q: What should the city do to stimulate development of the Sunken Gardens area into a thriving downtown?
Bourbeau: Provide incentives such as waiving or reducing fees to businesses, such as restaurants, that we want around the Sunken Gardens. The 2017 parking improvements near City Hall and pedestrian bridge to the Galaxy Theatre area will help tie the areas together, which would help support more restaurants. Street Side Ale House shows that combining small lots downtown can lead to success. Development of the Hoff property across from the Sunken Garden would help the area reach a critical mass for self-sustaining success. The city could waive fees for office uses willing to move.
Eister: Stimulating our downtown is a priority. I would like more events like Cruise Night, Dancing In The Streets, the Tamale Festival and farmers markets; more free live entertainment events with a connection to a special cause, theme or nonprofit fundraiser. I’d like to close East and West Mall streets to through traffic during events for added vendors and food trucks. I think an active, thriving downtown is essential, and Sunken Gardens is an ideal location for events. Zoning around the Sunken Gardens should reflect businesses stimulating family fun and growth opportunities. A civic theatre would be a great addition downtown.
Fonzi: To start, let’s develop nearby vacant parcels with new businesses and restaurants, and encourage 2-story buildings with retail use below and offices above. The development of a footbridge across Atascadero Creek connecting Sunken Gardens to Colony Square/Galaxy Theatre will encourage foot traffic. Atascadero Creek, an underutilized asset, can be enhanced, similar to San Luis Obispo’s creekside area. Further, relocating the farmer’s market, increasing public events and improving the parking lot near the footbridge will encourage a more vibrant downtown.
Heinemann: The businesses around the Sunken Gardens include long-established doctors, dentists, a real estate office and a gas station across El Camino from it. These businesses are good examples that add substance to the economy of the downtown and all of Atascadero.
Q: How should the city be marketing Atascadero to stimulate the local economy, beyond hosting more special events? What specifically should the city do to encourage new businesses to come to Atascadero — and what types of businesses?
Bourbeau: Partially addressed in answer to the first question. To improve our jobs-housing imbalance we need to attract good-paying jobs. A prime target for this effort should be small, high-tech related business. Existing ones in SLO frequently already have employees living in Atascadero due to our relatively lower housing costs. We need to promote the high-speed connectivity needed by these businesses, possibly through agreements similar to those that SLO and Morro Bay have with Digital West. Again, we need to identify and remove obstacles to such businesses.
Eister: I believe Atascadero will be a hub for new technology jobs and education. Bringing in fiber-optic companies, internet service business such as MindBody or other technology-based industries should be a priority for our city. These are the kind of high-paying jobs we need to develop locally. Atascadero should market itself for what it is, a hard-working, family-friendly community where people want to work, raise children, retire or enjoy an affordable, good life here on the Central Coast.
Fonzi: Atascadero needs to continue improvements to its image. Marketing/special events help by bringing the public to Atascadero to see what we can offer. In terms of attracting new business, Atascadero needs to identify business zones suitable for new businesses and to foster innovation by encouraging startup business creation. Continuing the current economic incentives to attract new businesses, as was done with Galaxy Theatre, the new Marriott Springhill Suites Hotel and Marston’s Restaurant will also attract business to the area.
Heinemann: Atascadero is just a click away. Technology businesses can fill a niche in the community and can specifically occupy existing vacancies.
Q: If Proposition 64 passes and recreational marijuana is legalized, should the city regulate marijuana sales and how?
Bourbeau: If Prop. 64 passes, the council should regulate sales within the confines allowed by the proposition. I think I would prefer the council consider allowing a physical dispensary/store over allowing widespread cultivation throughout the city. I am open to ideas as to what the most effective and fair regulatory scheme might be. As this is uncharted territory, we will need to be willing to review and change our policies as we learn from ours and others’ experiences.
Eister: We need responsible regulation for both medical marijuana and, if Prop. 64 passes, recreational marijuana. This should include an age of 21 or older, proper security at any commercial location, designate zoning to commercial locations away from schools or churches, a portion of tax revenue from any marijuana business should go toward increased police patrols, limit total number of commercial locations and/or commercial grows. I believe this is a good start, but as a council member my job will be to listen to the voices in our community.
Fonzi: Yes, Atascadero must establish regulations to control the sale of marijuana to ensure an orderly process and to protect existing residential areas and businesses. Regulations must be carefully crafted, with extensive public involvement, to ensure successful integration. Further, compatibility between residential areas and businesses with potential negative impacts upon law enforcement or neighboring businesses must be considered. The issue is quite complex: Research, analysis and public involvement will be key to crafting good policy.
Heinemann: This is a challenge because changing the law in California will not change the national law policies and regulations. So, it’s difficult to plan with conflicting laws.
Charles Bourbeau
Age: 54
Education: Associate degree, Modesto Junior College; bachelor’s degree in business, Cal Poly; master’s degree in government from Sacramento State
Family: Wife, Melissa; two adult sons
Current occupation: Retired; member of the Atascadero Planning Commission
Previous employment: City of San Luis Obispo finance director, 2011-12; California Army National Guard, 1983-2011 full-time, starting as a second lieutenant and retiring as a colonel; U.S. Property and Fiscal Office for California, 2003-2011, responsible for the accountability of all federal funds, property and equipment provided to the California National Guard
Previous public office: Elected city treasurer 1986-87; appointed to the City Council, 1987-88
Daniel J. Eister
Age: 38
Education: Welding certification, Cuesta College; certified nursing assistant license, Cuesta College
Family: Married; two rescue cats from North County Paws Cause
Current occupation: Medical technician and certified nursing assistant for two local hospitals
Previous employment: Family Home Care
Previous public office: None
Roberta Fonzi
Age: 63
Education: Bachelor’s degree in liberal studies (education credential), Cal Poly
Family: Married; four adult children
Current occupation: Current City Council member; Realtor, Century 21 Hometown
Previous employment: Teacher
Previous public office: Atascadero Planning Commission
Bret Heinemann
Age: 55
Education: Associate degree in electrical electronics technology, Cuesta College; bachelor’s degree in history with minor in political science, Fresno State
Family: Single; no children; two long-lived parents; two brothers; one sister
Current occupation: Writer
Previous employment: Construction, sales
Previous public office: None
Comments