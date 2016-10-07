Candidates for Templeton CSD answer 3 questions

Four candidates are running for three four-year seats on the Templeton Community Services District board.
Those candidates are dentist Navid Fardanesh, land-use planner Pamela Jardini, retired health care manager Debra Logan and real estate broker Rob Rosales. The Tribune asked the candidates to answer three questions about issues facing the district.
Here are their responses:
Q: What is the most important issue that prompted you to run for the Templeton Community Services District board, and how will you address it in your first six months?
Fardanesh: Water management is the major concern that motivated me to run for the Templeton Community Services District board. The current drought is having a serious impact on our neighborhoods, businesses and farmers. If elected, I will seek a Templeton Community Services District committee assignment to be a local voice in the county discussions regarding water. In my answer below, I share my long-term thoughts on our water supply.
Jardini: Templeton Community Services District provides our community with water, fire, sewer, lighting, refuse collection and recreational services. To continue providing popular services such as Concerts in the Park and recreational service for our sports teams, TCSD must remain financially solvent. Currently, Templeton Community Services District’s revenue base is not keeping pace with the rising cost of providing these services. I would explore additional funding sources, such as grants, loans, development fees, rate adjustments and/or benefit assessments. These sources could fund existing services and potentially expand services.
Logan: Templeton Community Services District is faced with multiple issues, two of which are of particular interest to me: water and fire and emergency services. As a homeowner living in Templeton, my desire is to actively participate in the development of viable solutions to these and other issues facing Templeton. With regard to my first six months as a Templeton Community Services District board member — if elected — I would continue to support and implement the strategic plan developed by the existing Templeton Community Services District board.
Rosales: Projects for repairs, upgrades and replacement of aging infrastructure postponed by the recession are just now beginning to take place, and the costs for providing services to one of the fastest growing communities in the county continue to increase disproportionate to the stream of revenue being generated. Thus, the challenge for the board and staff is remaining fiscally conservative, which has historically served our community well, and seeking alternative or additional revenue resources while addressing the needs of our residents.
Q: How would you approach the Fire Department’s lack of resources? Do you support maintaining a local department or contracting with Cal Fire?
Fardanesh: Our community services district needs to continue to be diligent about expense management while seeking innovative ideas to generate revenue. Also, I will support our local department to find solutions and staffing models that will sustain the services offered. As the current Templeton Community Services District board has determined, contracting with Cal Fire is not a viable option at this time due to finances.
Jardini: I support maintaining our local fire department because emergency response times could increase significantly if we contract with Cal Fire. However, our current method of funding the fire department is not sustainable due to a lack of funds over the long term. Implementing an assessment would allow our community to maintain our local fire department. The cost is approximately $8 to $9 per month per household. Implementation of an assessment requires voter approval. I support putting the decision in the voters’ hand.
Logan: The Templeton Community Services District will need to consider all possible options as to how to continue to protect the lives and property of Templeton residents. Without further analysis, I cannot say if Cal Fire is the right solution. However, one thing is certain: In an emergency, response time is crucial. Despite the limited resources available, the Templeton Fire Department has done an outstanding job in providing fire protection, emergency services and community outreach through school programs.
Rosales: Whatever is decided regarding future fire department operations in Templeton, the cost for service will increase. I would continue to support efforts lead by Templeton Emergency Services to solve this issue and work to educate the residents on solutions. A local fire department is our first and best option. Given Cal Fire, as well as neighboring departments have stated they have no interest in combining operations at this time, the only alternative would be for SLO County Fire to take over operations.
Q: What does Templeton need to do to assure a sustainable long-term water supply in the face of persistent drought?
Fardanesh: Templeton Community Services District needs a long-term policy to recognize the inconsistent availability of water, and that multiyear droughts should be expected. The strategy should include discussions with various users of water (individuals, small businesses, farmers) to determine the needs of each group. It is important to work with local people to utilize the practical knowledge and experience to manage the drought in locally specific ways. Solutions will require the collaboration of multiple groups and agencies to provide a sustainable water supply.
Jardini: Congratulations to the residents of Templeton for conserving more water than was required by the mandatory restrictions. However, this effort alone will not provide a sustainable long-term water supply. I will support 1) continuing our conservation efforts, 2) participating in the Atascadero Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency, 3) maintaining a buffer to the current water supply to protect Templeton’s residents in the event of a well failure or other unforeseen misfortune and 4) listening to and sharing ideas with the community.
Logan: The Templeton Community Services District has several projects currently under consideration that will help address the long-term water supply. These projects cover a wide range of options, such as possibly adding additional wells outside the basin, evaluating treatment options for Nacimiento water and evaluating retrieval of East Side Wastewater flows to Meadowbrook for treatment, disposal and subsequent retrieval from district municipal wells. The Templeton Community Services District will continue to explore these and other possible options to create a sustainable long-term solution.
Rosales: Simply, follow through with those plans already in progress to secure water resources. This includes completing the process to secure our full allotment of Nacimiento pipeline water, moving forward on the project to bring back the wastewater we currently send to Paso Robles and replace/repair wells for better production. We need to move forward on establishing an Atascadero Basin Management Plan separate from the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin. We also need to provide customers with a higher quality product.
Navid Fardanesh
Age: 45
Education: UC San Francisco School of Dentistry, DDS; UC Bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, UC Davis
Family: Wife, Cynthia; daughter and son
Current occupation: Dentist, County of San Luis Obispo Oral Health Program Manager
Previous employment: Dentist, Business/Practice Owner
Previous public office: City of Ripon Planning Commission (Appointed position)
Pamela Jardini
Age: 59
Education: Juris Doctor, Santa Barbara College of Law
Family: Husband, Dr. Ed Jardini; daughter, son, two dogs and three cats
Current occupation: Land use planner (self-employed)
Previous occupation: Project manager for a civil engineering firm
Previous public office: Templeton Area Advisory Group
Debra Logan
Age: 62
Education: No college degree
Family: One grown son
Current Occupation: Retired. Volunteer for the Templeton Women's Charitable Club (treasurer) and other organizations
Previous Employment: Management positions at UnitedHealth Group, PacifiCare, Maxicare, FHP doing strategic planning, regulatory compliance, budgetary responsibilities and staff management
Previous public office: None
Rob Rosales
Age: 56
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, Cal Poly
Family: Girlfriend of eight years who has two adult children
Current occupation: Real Estate Broker
Previous employment: Owner/Operator Eagle Market & Deli in Templeton
Previous public office: None
