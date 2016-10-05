Pismo Beach City Council race: 4 questions for the candidates

Four candidates are running for two four-year seats on the Pismo Beach City Council, including one seat being vacated by Councilman Ed Waage, who is running for mayor. The candidates have all played active roles in Pismo Beach.
They are incumbent Erik Howell, an attorney who is seeking a second term on the council; Tom Brooks Burgher II, Seaside Gallery co-owner and a Parks, Recreation and Beautification commissioner; real estate agent Marcia Guthrie, a former Parks, Recreation and Beautification commissioner; and Brian “Craig” Kreowski, an attorney and former Port San Luis Harbor commissioner. Kate Shurson’s name appears on the ballot, but she has said that she has withdrawn from the race.
The candidates recently responded to four questions posed by The Tribune.
Q: Do you think the city should keep the Chapman Estate or return it to the Chapman Trust? If the city keeps the estate, what is your position on the number and size of events that should be held there?
Burgher: The Chapman Estate is a beautiful property, the likes of which most people never get the opportunity to enjoy. It was accepted as a gift to the city. The phrase: “Never look a gift horse in the mouth” comes to mind as I listen to some of the more vociferous opposition. I believe most people believe it is a valuable asset so long as it does not become an attractive nuisance in traffic, noise, litter, etc.
Guthrie: The city should keep the Chapman House but not significantly increase events. One single large fundraising event (approximately 400 people, same size as the Afternoon of Epicurean Delights) could raise significant funds. I don’t believe the Chapman House needs to be financially self-sufficient, as no other city parks are held to this standard. Dinosaur Caves Park doesn’t raise enough to cover initial purchase and maintenance.
Howell: First and foremost, the Chapman House needs to become more accessible to the citizens of Pismo Beach. I support a limited number of small events that enhance our city culturally and recreationally, without overwhelming the neighborhood with parking congestion and traffic. The creation of the Chapman Estate Foundation should allow for better-targeted fundraising to support the repair and upkeep of the property. Most costs can be deferred through state and federal grants, individual endowments and private contributions.
Kreowski: A similar approach, as was with Dinosaur Caves, should be taken. It involved a vigorous examination by a panel of citizens, who assessed the best use for the property. They determined that a nonprofit, independent of the city and unencumbered by the Brown Act and restraints on fundraising, be established to raise the funds necessary to develop and maintain the park. All issues have not been fully examined, and we need more information before divestiture or keeping the property occur.
Q: The city is pursuing a Regional Groundwater Sustainability Program. What further steps does the council need to take to ensure a secure water supply into the future?
Burgher: Pismo Beach currently has three sources of potable water: state water; Lopez Lake and Santa Maria aquifer. Given the historical cycles of drought, the City Council is funding studies to move toward a water reclamation plant whereby wastewater is reclaimed and pumped back into the aquifer. Among other options, we need to pursue the excess capacity from the desalination plant of the to-be-closed Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
Guthrie: Our water is extremely vulnerable right now. The city has previously been hesitant to put a moratorium in place, but until the wastewater treatment plant has been completed or the drought has reversed itself, this needs to be put into place. Continuing the search for alternative water sources is essential as well.
Howell: The city should concentrate its conservation efforts on the largest water consumers. While shower buckets and faucet aerators can be part of the solution, we need our schools, our hotels and the city itself to get better at conservation. We should prioritize the continued viability of the South County aquifer, beginning with mapping the water basin and accurately determine who is pumping and how much.
Kreowski: The city should be working toward water reclamation projects and water retention. It amazes me, given the value of water in California, that little to no effort has been made at capturing and retaining water that presents itself during our rainy season. Rainwater is allowed to run full force down streets and along artificial hardscapes directly into the ocean, which also contributes to coastal erosion. Simple cistern systems, like out at Point San Luis Light Station, could be employed.
Q: What is your vision for Pismo Beach, especially in regard to economic and building developments, and how specifically would you accomplish it?
Burgher: Over a decade ago, the city surveyed the citizens of Pismo Beach to determine what they wanted the city to become. I remember some of the concerns then were to keep it a family-friendly city, no big-box stores, to improve parking and traffic circulation, maintain the views of the ocean, etc. Some of those issues are once again ripe to revisit. We need to conduct a new citizen survey to determine people’s vision for the city.
Guthrie: Pismo’s eclectic charm is why many people have moved here. With this in mind I would redefine the building and design criteria for each section of Pismo Beach, which would include more effective traffic mitigation, and stick to it. Look at downtown Arroyo Grande — their criteria didn’t deter development, and it’s charming with plenty of parking.
Howell: I strongly believe that Pismo Beach can maintain its unique quality of life while still allowing for economic development and responsible growth. Revitalization of downtown, done correctly, can provide economic and cultural benefits without adversely affecting city residents. I am in favor of design standards to maintain community character in our neighborhoods. And I continue to oppose Los Robles del Mar and development in Price Canyon.
Kreowski: Our community’s history, heritage and culture need to be preserved. Projects like Price Park help achieve that goal and add to our visitors’ experience. While tourism is important, we must ensure that we do not displace our residents. We should focus on encouraging the development of businesses and clean industry in our city that will employ our residents. We need to develop concepts that encourage the development of housing that is affordable to our working residents and young families.
Q: What do you think is the single largest issue facing the city, and what specific steps would you take in your first six months to address it?
Burgher: The announced closing of Diablo Canyon will impact all the cities in San Luis Obispo County. Funding for schools, police, fire and other public agencies will be impacted. Pismo Beach has decided to join other cities as a formal complainant so that we may participate in negotiations. Although closure is nine years away, it is important that in the first six months we start a strategic planning effort to determine how we can replace these lost funds while maintaining our family-friendly culture.
Guthrie: Water is the biggest issue — it’s the elephant in the room. I would implement a building moratorium until our water supply has stabilized, in addition to looking for alternative water sources. Our economy is tourist driven. No water equals no tourists, no revenue.
Howell: While not the primary cause, the residents of Pismo Beach are suffering the ill effects of growth to our north and growth to our south, and the failure to make infrastructure investments to account for that growth. Traffic is beginning to undermine our standard of living. We need our regional coalition to reallocate transportation resources to the Pismo corridor. Sacramento can and should help with matching funds.
Kreowski: Traffic and parking are the largest challenges in Pismo Beach. I would attempt to work with businesses and stakeholders to establish parking that is on the periphery of our downtown core, the development of a significant parking structure included. I would seek to work with our hoteliers to increase the number of shuttles and trolleys, develop safe cycling paths and promote other forms of public transportation, which allow residents and visitors to move around the city with ease.
Tom Burgher
Age: 71
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English, University of Pennsylvania; Bachelor’s degree in physics, Johns Hopkins University
Family: Wife, Sherie (Rever) Burgher; 3 adult children; 2 granddaughters
Occupation: Owner (with wife) of ENTREPRISE, LLC operating Seaside Gallery and SLOPOKE events
Previous Career: Raytheon Co. program management, and business development of defense electronics for U.S. and allied militaries
Prior Public Office: Currently on Pismo Beach Parks, Recreation and Beautification Commission
Marcia Guthrie
Age: 56
Education: Attended College of the Sequoias
Family: Married to James Guthrie; 1 son, 1 daughter; 2 granddaughters
Current occupation: Self-employed business owner, real estate agent
Previous public office: Former member of Pismo Beach Parks, Recreation and Beautification Commission
Erik Howell
Age: 49
Education: Arroyo Grande High School; bachelor’s degree in history, Harvard University; University of Southern California Law Center
Family: Partner of 20 years
Current occupation: Pismo Beach City Council member, California Coastal Commissioner
Previous employment: Attorney
Previous public office: Lucia Mar Unified School District board member
Brian “Craig” Kreowski
Age: 53
Education: Arroyo Grande High School; Cuesta College; bachelor’s degree in political science, Cal Poly; Juris Doctorate from California Western School of Law; passed California Bar in 1992.
Family: Michelle, Anna and Jacob
Current occupation: Attorney, Shell Beach Law Group; adjunct professor of political science
Previous public office: Port San Luis Harbor commissioner
