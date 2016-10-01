Morro Bay mayor’s race: 4 questions for the candidates

Three candidates are running for mayor of Morro Bay on Nov. 8.
Incumbent Jamie Irons, who is seeking a second term, is challenged by planning consultant Tina Metzger and Betty Winholtz, who previously served two four-year terms on the Morro Bay City Council. The mayoral seat is a two-year position.
The three candidates recently responded to four questions asked by The Tribune:
Q:What is the most pressing issue facing the city, and what will you do during the first six months of your term to address it?
Irons: The permitting and construction of our new water reclamation facility remains our most pressing issue. After a multiyear community engagement process led by a citizen’s advisory committee, the City Council directed staff to start environmental review at a site near South Bay Boulevard. This is a significant milestone, and I am committed to staying on track for our five-year construction schedule, collaborating with permitting agencies, and leveraging local, state and federal grant funding resources.
Metzger: The most pressing issue is the city’s economic health and viability. To secure its financial stability I will work toward the following goals: (A) Get city spending under control, cut unnecessary city expenditures (too many to list here); (B) create a friendlier reputation for helping our business community attract new businesses to grow our economy; (C) streamline our permitting process — the city needs to help and encourage applicants through the building process; (D) diversify our economy to increase our revenue base.
Winholtz: Out-of-control vacation rentals affect every residential street and neighborhood. The current City Council put a two-year moratorium in place to limit the number of vacation rentals from increasing. However, this is an incomplete action. What it did not address are the current noise and parking problems experienced by the neighbors. I would advocate for an immediate, comprehensive ordinance with the goal that it pass the City Council within six months and be forwarded to the Coastal Commission as an amendment.
Q: Water rates will increase steadily over the next five years to $75.50 per month for the average family in 2019. Do you support these increases, and what do you say to households that will find those increases unaffordable?
Irons: After taking office in 2012, I learned our water fund had a $900,000 shortfall due to past city councils’ unwillingness to raise rates for 20 years. Not only was this fiscally irresponsible and unsustainable, but other city services — like street repair — were underfunded in order to subsidize water rates. I support the phased-in rate structure to ensure a reliable long-term water supply, and low-income assistance for those who may find the increases unaffordable.
Metzger: It is prudent to ensure our city’s water system is safe and efficiently working for the health and safety of our citizens. I support necessary water rate increases to cover maintenance and repair. Unnecessary spending needs to be eliminated. I will work to keep water rates to precisely cover costs, and pursue federal/state grants to keep costs down. The city Utility Discount Program Fund reduces the water charge to low-income ratepayers. I will explore ways to increase that funding for households which find rates unaffordable.
Winholtz: Unlike increasing sewer rates, which have an identifiable project, steadily increasing water rates have no specific project. I was against last year’s 218 vote to give the City Council free rein with water rates. A shotgun approach was used to justify the increase, listing a number of questionable projects. One, the community has already said a resounding “no” to: outsourcing our water meters and billing. To those who cannot afford it, I say, “vote out the mayor and his running mates.”
Q: What permanent design guidelines or regulations, if any, should the city pass to keep new homes proportional and similar in style to the neighborhood?
Irons: Neighborhood compatibility guidelines ensure balance between our desire to preserve historic neighborhood character with the need to permit new development, but our outdated General Plan provides little clarity. In 2015, the council worked with the public and the Planning Commission to adopt Interim Neighborhood Compatibility Guidelines that will bridge the gap — and reduce community divisiveness over of new projects — until the updated General Plan is completed in 2017. The General Plan update is guided by a council-appointed citizens advisory committee.
Metzger: Before deciding on permanent guidelines/regulations, the city needs to hold a hearing with all of the stakeholders to receive feedback on the past year of using the Draft Interim Residential Design Guidelines. It is critical to know from the stakeholders what worked and what didn’t before voting to integrate the Interim Residential Design Guidelines into the city’s General Plan and Coastal Plan Update.
Winholtz: There are pockets — the Beach Tract, the Cloisters, the neighborhood west of the golf course — which have Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions to keep new homes proportional to the neighborhood. The current design guidelines are a generalized, loose attempt to address bulk, scale and size. Nothing addresses style, nor should there be. Like most other California coastal cities have, we need a floor-to-area ratio, which incorporates a second-story setback. This would address neighborhood compatibility as well as neighborhood goodwill, with fewer project appeals.
Q: How will you secure the financial stability of the city given the loss of revenue from the closure of the Morro Bay power plant and no other major companies replacing it?
Irons: With the MBPP closure in 2014, I outlined three key financial strategies: support local businesses through economic development and tourism marketing; leverage local, state and federal resources to reduce budget impacts; and evaluate city operations to ensure efficiency. Since then, economic growth has increased city tax revenue by over $730,000; we were awarded over $1 million in grants for local projects; and the council implemented a 10-year budget forecast to ensure long-term financial stability and efficient operations.
Metzger: The most pressing issue is the economic health and viability of our city. See my answer to the first question.
Winholtz: The City Council led by Mayor Janice Peters addressed this issue. In anticipation of its closure, we eliminated $100,000 a year for five years to wean the city off power plant income while keeping the city budget balanced at the same time. In addition, we voted for a Tourism Business Improvement District to give hoteliers a larger pot of money and therefore, more flexibility in advertising to promote our town as a tourist destination.
Jamie Irons
Age: 56
Education: 4-year technical certification
Family: Spouse, Monica Irons
Current Occupation: Property manager
Previous Employment: Technician at Morro Bay Power Plant
Previous Public Office: 2009-2012, Morro Bay planning commissioner; 2012-present, mayor of Morro Bay
Tina H. Metzger
Age: 63
Education: Master’s degree in city and regional planning, Cal Poly; bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture, Cal Poly
Family: N/A
Current occupation: Tina Metzger Enterprises, urban planning, design, environmental consulting
Previous employment: Development coordinator, Women’s Shelter Program of SLO County; project director, Youthbuild Project; transportation planning, Cal Poly Foundation; project manager, People’s Self-Help Housing
Previous public office: None
Betty Winholtz
Age: 64
Education: Master’s degree in counselor education, University of Iowa
Family: Single
Current occupation: Private tutor, primarily math
Previous employment: Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes in San Luis Obispo
Previous public office: Morro Bay City Council, 2002-2010
Comments