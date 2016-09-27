Here’s one thing you didn’t hear about at the presidential debate: the Clinton Foundation

For months, Republicans have been criticizing Hillary Clinton for the many potential conflicts of interest between the Clinton Foundation and the State Department.
But there was no mention of it at the first presidential debate Monday night in New York.
It was somewhat surprising that moderator Lester Holt didn’t bring it up. But even more surprising was that Donald Trump didn’t raise it himself.
It’s possible that Trump thought it best to ignore the topic since his foundation has been under fire as well. That didn’t stop him, however, from complaining about it later.
“He didn’t ask her about a lot of things that she should have been asked about,” Trump said about Holt on FOX News. “I mean there’s no question about it. He didn’t ask her about her foundation. Why? I don’t know...They were leaving all her little goodies out. They didn’t ask her about much.”
Nothing on emails. Nothing on the corrupt Clinton Foundation. And nothing on #Benghazi. #Debates2016 #debatenight— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2016
And his campaign was back attacking her on the issue Tuesday. It was quick to send out a press release Tuesday saying the Clinton campaign was lying about the foundation making all its donors public.
