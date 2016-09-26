Clinton, Trump urged to lobby for Hispanic debate moderator

There’s already a disagreement about what role moderators should play at presidential debates. Now, there’s a dispute about whether a moderator with an Hispanic background should have been picked.
The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is asking Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to demand the Commission on Presidential Debates select a Hispanic debate moderator for next week’s debate between running mates Tim Kaine and Mike Pence. The debate will take place in Virginia, which is home to nearly three quarters of a million Hispanics.
“As Hispanics, we will feel it acutely when during tonight’s presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, the questions they are asked are not the questions we would ask,” said Javier Palomarez, the chamber’s president and CEP. “By again excluding Hispanics from this year’s lineup of presidential debate moderators, the CPD has failed to recognize and address the changing demographic realities of America.”
Lester Holt, Martha Raddatz, Anderson Cooper and Chris Wallace were selected to moderate this year’s three presidential debates. Elaine Quijano, a CBS News correspondent, will moderate the vice presidential debate. She will be the first Asian American to moderate a presidential debate in the general election.
