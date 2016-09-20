Clinton and Trump attack each other over New York bombings

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
A weekend explosion in Manhattan fortunately did not result in any deaths, but both major party presidential candidates spent Monday attacking each other over a bomb that injured 29 people.
Trump bemoaned that the alleged attacker, 28-year-old Ahmad Rahami, will receive medical treatment, “room service” and legal counsel.
Clinton quickly responded:
“The kinds of rhetoric and language Mr. Trump has used is giving aid and comfort to our adversaries.”
Rahami is in custody after a shootout with police in New Jersey. Other bombs were also found in New York and New Jersey, but it is unclear whether Rahami planted the explosives. Rahami is an American citizen who traveled to his home country of Afghanistan numerous times.
"I would like people to respect my family's privacy and let us have our peace after this tragic time," Zobyedh Rahami, who's believed to be Ahmad Rahami's sister said on Facebook.
Clinton also made her pitch to college students on Monday, with poll numbers showing she isn’t getting the same kind of support Barack Obama did in 2012.
And Jimmy Fallon is feeling the heat for his hair-tussling interview with Trump last week.
The polls open nationally in 48 days. Let’s get started.
An attack defines both campaigns
Trump, who was campaigning in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday, said the U.S. should "use whatever lawful methods are available" to obtain information on Rahami.
In response, some members of the Florida crowd shouted “hang him!” in reference to Rahami.
This whole thing is worth your time to read from Trump in Florida today: pic.twitter.com/IdHgnYSsL8— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 19, 2016
Clinton took a more measured tone, saying that Americans should show “courage and vigilance.”
"This threat is real, but so is our resolve. Americans will not cower,” Clinton said. “We will prevail. We will defend our country, and we will defeat the evil, twisted ideology of the terrorists.”
Trump said that the attack occurred because of lax immigration laws. Rahami was born in Afghanistan.
“These attacks, and many others, were made possible because of our extremely open immigration system,” Mr. Trump said, adding: “Immigration security is national security.”
These attacks, and many others, were made possible because of our extremely open immigration system
Donald Trump on the New York attack
Clinton reaches out to college students
Later on Monday, Clinton made her pitch to college students, a group she wins but still struggles to gain enthusiasm compared to Barack Obama.
“Not voting is not an option,” Clinton said at Temple University in Philadelphia.
Recent polls show that Clinton has the support of just 31 percent of voters under 35. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson got 29 percent while Trump placed third with 26 percent.
Let’s make clear that love trumps hate—not just this November, but always. https://t.co/wDxspmxT9Q— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2016
Fallon gets flack for hair tussling
Late night host Jimmy Fallon provided a viral sensation with his hair tussle of Donald Trump last week, and now he faces criticism for not being hard enough in questioning the GOP nominee.
“Have you seen my show?” Fallon said. “I’m never too hard on anyone, yeah.”
Twitter was rife with indignation and, of course, jokes:
Hitler would never have allowed Jimmy Fallon to ruffle his hair.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 19, 2016
Links of note
Swing states get a campaign message no one else does (McClatchy)
Would Clinton or Trump flip-flop on trade in 2017? (McClatchy)
Enthusiasm gap among youth spells trouble for Clinton (Al Jazeera)
Dwight Eisenhower gets a DC memorial (McClatchy)
Tweet of the day
I need a new phone. Galaxy Note 7 blows up, iPhone has no headphone jack. This is like choosing between Trump or Clinton. I lose either way!— Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) September 19, 2016
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Alex Daugherty, @alextdaugherty
Comments