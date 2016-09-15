Grover Beach candidates talk water, marijuana and more at forum

Rather than acting as a matchup of potential political rivals, the candidate forum in Grover Beach was a much more placid affair, with two of the five candidates absent from the debate Wednesday night. Candidates touched on a number of important issues in the city, ranging from water to marijuana.
Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals and Councilman Jeff Lee were both there to defend their seats. One-time mayor and 3rd District supervisorial candidate Debbie Peterson — a surprise addition to the race in the days leading up to its final candidate filing deadline — also attended in her bid for one of the two available four-year City Council seats.
Mayoral candidate Ron Arnoldsen, who served on the council between 1992 and 2004, was unable to attend the forum because he was out of town, Arroyo Grande/Grover Beach Chamber of Commerce director Judith Bean said. The chamber hosted the forum at the Ramona Garden Center.
“Had we known, we would have rescheduled it,” Bean said Thursday of Arnoldsen’s absence. “We obviously like to have everyone there.”
Instead, Arnoldsen sent an opening statement that was read by a chamber volunteer.
City Council candidate Terry Wingate also was absent from the debate. As of Thursday, Wingate was still a candidate, according to Grover Beach City Clerk Donna McMahon, though Bean said Wingate indicated to her he was no longer running for election.
If that were true, it would mean Lee and Peterson are all but guaranteed spots on the council this November, barring any last-minute write-in candidates. Wingate did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
For the remaining candidates, Wednesday night’s forum was the first opportunity to give their stances on issues facing Grover Beach.
Chief among that discussion was what the candidates would do to ensure an adequate water supply in the city because of the ongoing state drought.
Lee, who first joined the council in 2012, said he thinks the city needs to pursue more water sources, rather than focusing its efforts entirely on conservation.
“The first thing that the community has been doing and continues to do is conserve,” Lee said. “And that is a wonderful thing the community has been doing. However, we are not going to be able to conserve our way out of the drought.”
Peterson said she would like to explore more creative conservation options such as encouraging rainwater recapture projects on city buildings or schools.
“It’s education for the kids, but it also helps us a great deal,” she said. “Those are the little things, but they help all of us to go the extra bit in conserving that we’re so good at.”
All three candidates at the forum supported efforts by the South San Luis County Sanitation District to develop wastewater reclamation projects.
Shoals, who chairs the board of directors for the sanitation district, said the district is going to be investing $220,000 into a separate program, Pismo Beach’s Regional Groundwater Sustainability Project, which is proposing recycling wastewater to potentially inject into the groundwater basin. The sanitation district also will be looking at upgrading its sewage treatment plant.
“We are going to be working with our neighbors on a regional basis,” Shoals said, “but we are now going to turn and pivot with the South County Sanitation District and really recapture and reclaim our water, because that is how we take charge of our future.”
In his submitted opening statement, Arnoldsen also noted the importance of water reclamation projects in ensuring a secure water supply.
Despite all three expressing concerns with the drought’s impact on water resources, none said they would support a moratorium to halt building in the city.
The candidates also discussed how to potentially regulate marijuana businesses in the city and if Grover Beach should be allowed to tax the businesses.
In light of the possible approval of Proposition 64, a state initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use, in recent months the City Council has begun exploring how it could possibly capitalize on so-called “green business.” In July, it approved placing Measure L-16 on the ballot, asking Grover Beach voters to decide whether the city could tax the businesses.
“Grover Beach has decided we aren’t going to put our head in the sand,” Shoals said. “We are going to say this is a growth industry, not the sinister thing people try to characterize it as, so we can maintain local control.”
All three of the candidates said they supported the use of medical marijuana, though Peterson noted she still had several concerns about the legality of pre-empting federal law regarding marijuana use, the proximity of cannabis businesses to sensitive areas such as schools, and increased water use related to marijuana grows.
“Finally, I would really like to make sure we are not going gung-ho after this at the expense of the other really important economic development and economic vitality plans that we have in place,” she said.
Lee said he believed regulating the cannabis industry could be done safely in Grover Beach.
“The industry is here, the industry is perched to be a clean industry, a green industry, and with appropriate mechanisms in place through an ordinance passed by the city, it will be a safe industry as well,” he said.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
