Here's what your local city governments are talking about the week of June 25, 2018

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a ballot measure to extend the mayor's term from two years to four years. Receive a marketing update for fiscal year 2017-2018 and a marketing plan for fiscal year 2018-2019. Award a contract for paving north El Camino Real and east San Anselmo Road.
Morro Bay City Council.Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Receive an update on the OneWater Plan. Award a contract for tourism marketing to Mental Marketing. Morro Bay City Council. Meets Thursday in special session. Review proposed water and sewer rate increases.
