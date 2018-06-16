Here's what your local city governments are talking about the week of June 18, 2018

Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider plans for a new drive-through coffee shop at 9002 W. Front Road.
Cuesta College Board of Trustees. Meets Wednesday. 805-546-3118. Visit https://www.boarddocs.com/ca/cuesta/Board.nsf/Public and click on the "meetings" tab to view the June 20 agenda.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Approve time extension for Grover Beach Lodge; adopt 2018-19 budget.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Approve an agreement to re-enter an agreement with San Luis Obispo County and area cities to build a new animal shelter. Consider regulating styrofoam products in the city. Consider plans to develop a conference center on Paso Robles Event Center grounds.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Update city parking fee schedule for updated parking fees. Award contracts for Shell Beach Streetscape Project.
San Luis Obispo City Council.Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Propose water and sewer rate increases proposal. Adopt financial plan supplement concerning 2018-2019 fiscal year. Update Whale Rock exchange agreement with San Luis Obispo County. New emergency services agreement with Cal Poly.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider adopting the 2018-2019 fiscal year budget. Hold a rate and fee workshop to discuss wastewater rates and draft water, wastewater, fire and parks and recreation development impact fees.
