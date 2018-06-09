Here's what your local governments are talking about for the week of June 11, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Reconsider cannabis delivery services regulations, including rule on retailers with physical premises outside of the city; adopt 2018-20 biennial budget.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Public hearings for assessment districts; adopt resolutions approving anticipated general election 2018 costs.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Adopt 2018-19 operating and capital budgets, consider three election resolutions to place before the voters. Special meeting. Meets Wednesday. Water Reclamation Facility update and discussion on Prop 218 protest guidelines.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Discuss capital improvement budget consistency with the General Plan.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Application to convert former motel on Shell Beach Road to restaurant; consider renovations to exterior of former Alex Bar-B-Q; provide feedback on demolition of The Tides hotel at 2121 Price Street and construction of new 97-room hotel.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisor. Meets Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. 805-781-5000. Budget hearings for the fiscal year 2018-2019 recommended budget.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Conceptual policy review of proposed projects at 3985 Broad St. and 660 Tank Farm of a retail shopping center with 49,000 square feet (NKT Development), and assisted living facility of 133,655 square feet with 111 assisted living suites and 28 memory care studio units; zoning regulations update.
