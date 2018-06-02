On the agenda: What your city governments are talking about the week of June 4, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider Capital Improvement Program for fiscal year 2018-23.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider plans for a mixed-use development with two second-floor residential units at 8030 El Camino Real.
Cuesta College Board of Trustees. Meets Wednesday. 805-546-3118. Visit boarddocs.com/ca/cuesta/Board.nsf/Public and click on the “meetings” tab to view the June 6 agenda.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Consider memo of agreement regarding Five Cities Fire Authority budget increase; consider executive management and confidential employee compensation.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Monday. 805-772-6205. Special closed session to conference with labor and real property negotiators.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6270. Discuss draft zoning code update and annual water report.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-3888. Support the Salinas Valley Basin boundary change. Consider swapping properties with Zenique Hotels, which previously planned to build a Hyatt Place on the River Lodge Motel property.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Presentation on clam population study; introduce ordinance to City Code to regulate parking zone enforcement.
San Luis Obispo City Council.Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Police patrol vehicle replacements; Los Osos Valley Road/Highway 101 interchange landscaping; mayor's awards for community service; 2018-2019 supplemental budget.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Special budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. Consider a weed abatement resolution.
