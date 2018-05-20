On the agenda: What your city governments are talking about the week of May 21, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5414. Consider map amendments for East Cherry Avenue development; consider 9/11 memorial at fire station.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider amendments to the fee schedules for city services and city facility rentals.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Update on street rehabilitation project.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday in regular session and Wednesday in special closed session. 805-550-6595. Review Onewater plan update. Consider issuance of request for proposals for leased site Kayak Horizons at 551 Embarcadero.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider Dubs Green Garden's appeal to receive a temporary use permit for a delivery-only medical marijuana business office, which staff denied March 6. Review and discuss the city's Architectural Design Guidelines for development projects.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Adopt resolution updating citywide circulation element.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7100. Discuss strategic planning and major city goals.
Comments