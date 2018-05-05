Here's what SLO County councils, commissions will talk about the week of May 7, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Amend city code regarding temporary noncommercial signs.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Hear objections about the city's weed abatement program. Consider directing staff to bring back an ordinance to put a commercial cannabis tax on the November 2018 ballot.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Introduce amendments to municipal code approving adult-use cannabis businesses. Consider applications for cannabis distribution and manufacturing facilities.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-550-6595. Discuss and adopt resolutions approving council policies and procedures.
Paso Robles City Council. Special meeting Monday. 805-237-3888. Reauthorize public, educational and government fees on state cable franchisees operating in the city. Discuss setting residential sewer charges based on winter water use. Discuss a general fund budget update for fiscal years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider plans for the Black Oak Lodge, a four-story, 96-room hotel to be located at 2717 Black Oak Drive. Consider a wayfinding directional sign program.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Zoning regulations update.
