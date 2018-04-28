Here's what SLO County councils, commissions will talk about the week of April 30, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider tentative tract map amendment regarding construction hours and timing of traffic signal installation in East Cherry Avenue Specific Plan.
Cuesta College Board of Trustees. Meets Wednesday. 805-546-3118. Visit https://www.boarddocs.com/ca/cuesta/Board.nsf/Public and click on the “meetings” tab to view the May 2 agenda.
Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-4520. Consider making recommendation to City Council to amend city code to allow adult-use cannabis uses and authorize Planning Commission to be the review authority for non-retailer commercial cannabis uses.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Monday. 805-550-6595. Special closed session meeting to discuss real property and labor negotiations.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6270. Consider a request for conditional use permit and coastal development permit for a single-family home on West Avenue. Consider a concept plan review for three proposed apartment units.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Approve an application to acquire surplus tools and equipment owned by the state at the Estrella Correctional Facility site, which the city is in negotiations to purchase. Continue a discussion about SB 54, the state's "sanctuary state" law and whether the city will take a position on it.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Add regulations for short-term rentals.
San Luis Obispo City Council.Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. City council compensation; marijuana land use and operators' permit regulations.
San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board.Meets Monday. 805-781-5912. Hearing on the State Parks Oceano Dunes petition for abatement order and consideration of proposed stipulated order for abatement.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider approving employment agreement with Richard Michael Hill as the new Health Agency Director. Consider budget adjustment to the Sheriff's Office for $190,000 to purchase a custom-built Bomb Task Force command truck. Hearing to consider appeal of denial of a vacation rental in Los Osos.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider spending $160,000 to repair the Bonita Well near Theater Drive. Consider annexing additional properties in the Community Facilities District. Hold a workshop to discuss the 10-year forecast model for water and wastewater.
