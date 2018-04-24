University of California President Janet Napolitano listens during a May 18, 2017, meeting of the Board of Regents in San Francisco. Napolitano visits San Luis Obispo on Monday, April 30, 2018, to give a talk at Cuesta College.
University of California President Janet Napolitano listens during a May 18, 2017, meeting of the Board of Regents in San Francisco. Napolitano visits San Luis Obispo on Monday, April 30, 2018, to give a talk at Cuesta College. Eric Risberg AP file photo

UC President, former Homeland Security secretary to talk DACA, free speech at Cuesta

By Nick Wilson

April 24, 2018 03:46 PM

Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California system and former Secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, will visit and speak at Cuesta College on Monday.

Napolitano's talk, sponsored by the San Luis Obsipo Chamber of Commerce, is open to the public and scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 5401 on the main campus in SLO.

The event will cost $15 for members of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and $25 for non-members. Seating is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Ermina Karim will moderate the wide-ranging community conversation.

Topics will include: today's charged political climate and the UC's new center on free speech and civic engagement; increasing opportunities for public education in a diverse and changing state; and Napolitano's work defending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and promoting cross-border ties with Mexico.

Napolitano was the primary architect of DACA during her four years as Secretary of Homeland Security.

Napolitano’s day-long visit also will include a tour, lunch with faculty, discussion with college administrators and regional educational dialogue with local K-12 leaders and representatives from Cuesta College, Allan Hancock College and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Napolitano also will discuss a new agreement between UC and the California Community Colleges to extend a system-wide guarantee of admission to all qualifying CCC students.

As UC president since 2013, Napolitano leads 10 campuses, five medical centers, three affiliated national laboratories and a statewide agriculture and natural resources program. She is the first woman in the position.

