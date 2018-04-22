Here's what your SLO County councils are talking about the week of April 23, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Receive monthly water supply and demand update and two-year water supply and demand projections; approve budget balancing strategies for 2018-20 biennial budget.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve the draft minutes from the April 10 meeting and the March accounts payable.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Discussion and direction on community choice aggregation; first reading of ordinance limiting vacation rentals; discussion of possible cannabis tax ballot measure for Nov. 6, 2018, General Election.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Review and provide direction on fiscal year 2017-18 import water schedule.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3790. Consider plans for Hotel Alexa, a four-story boutique hotel on Alexa Court. Consider plans for a Hyatt Place hotel near the intersection of Highway 46 and Theatre Drive. Consider plans to add three studio apartments above a caretaker unit at the Golden Hill Mini Storage Facility on Golden Hill Road.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Closed-session meeting to consider appointment of new director of the Department of Planning and Building.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday in closed session. 805-781-7200. Threat of CEGA litigation regarding SLO's pilot night hiking program from Save Open Space Wildlife; New Heritage Family Limited Partnership has threatened litigation against the city regarding a city condition of approval related to the Twin Creeks development project located at 791 Orcutt.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 781-7200. Zoning regulations update; Review of a proposed new four-story mixed-use project with 6,800 square feet of ground floor commercial/retail space, 78 residential units, and 155 parking spaces at 790 Foothill Blvd.
